Man sleeps at Jurong West HDB corridor for 3 months, says could not afford rent

Resident complains & calls the police over man who sleeps at Jurong West HDB corridor

Residents of an HDB block in Jurong West have complained about a man who has been sleeping in the corridor for about three months.

However, he said that he was sleeping outside his sister’s flat as he could not afford to rent a room of his own.

He has been seen snoozing in a corridor in Block 716 Jurong West Street 71, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man has slept at Jurong West corridor almost every day since March

A 25-year-old resident named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he first saw the man in March.

He started sleeping on a yoga mat outside a unit, near the lift lobby, at about 7pm almost every day, he said.

Next to him would be a suitcase and some personal belongings.

The resident thought it would be temporary but did not expect him to still be there three months later.

Resident calls the police 3 times over man

Mr Lin, a warehouse assistant who lives with his mother, said the man would be “staring” at them when they took the lift.

He also claimed that he would walk around the corridor late at night and knock on doors, leading him to call the police three times.

Once, his mother went out and the man suddenly broke into laughter behind her, scaring her, he added.

Another time, he followed Mr Lin to McDonald’s in the early morning, he alleged.

The resident thought it was inappropriate for the man to sleep there and tried talking to him but could not understand what he was saying.

He and his mother are now scared to go out alone due to the man’s behaviour, he said.

Residents believe he was chased out of home

Mr Lin also noticed that the man would talk to a female resident of the flat, believed to be a relative.

However, they spoke only through the grilles of the metal door, making him believe that he was chased out of the house and not allowed to return.

Another female neighbour claimed that her father had spoken to the man, and he said he had been kicked out of home because he had quarrelled with his family.

Man says he sleeps in Jurong West corridor to avoid conflict with sister

When reporters visited the block, they managed to speak with the man, who identified himself as 63-year-old Mohamed Bashir.

He denied disturbing the neighbours and following Mr Lin to McDonald’s, saying he was actually meeting the police there to be questioned.

He also clarified that he had not been chased out of the house, but slept in the corridor to avoid conflict with his sister, who suffers from depression.

When it’s too hot, he would sleep in the void deck, he said.

In the daytime, he would go to the coffee shop or walk around, he added.

Man slept outside sister’s flat because he could not afford rent

Mohamed Bashir also explained that he used to have a room of his own when he worked as a cleaner.

However, after quitting in June last year, he could not afford the rental of S$700 and ended up wandering around.

He eventually went to his sister for help.

But his sister told Shin Min that there is no place for her brother in her flat, so he has to sleep outside.

She said she understands that he can not do this forever, as the corridor is a common area.

The authorities are helping him apply for accommodation, she added.

