‘I may not be able to be a father’: Man in China kicked in groin by horse startled by staff shouting

Man worried he may lose ability to have children after being kicked in groin by horse at mountain ranch

A man suffered injuries that left him fearing for his fertility after he was kicked in the groin by a horse during a visit to a ranch in the Changbai Mountain area of China’s Jilin province.

The incident occurred on 19 July when the man, Mr Sheng, was preparing for a horseback ride.

After purchasing insurance, he was guided to a horse by the ranch owner’s wife.

Just as he was about to mount the horse, he heard a staff member suddenly shout: “Don’t stand behind the horse!”

The loud warning startled the animal, which reared up and delivered a powerful kick with its hind legs, striking Mr Sheng in the left groin.

The impact threw him two metres through the air and left him writhing in pain on the ground.

Diagnosed with fractured tailbone & testicular trauma

Mr Sheng was taken to Fusong People’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with soft tissue contusions and testicular tenderness.

The next day, he filed a police report.

On 21 July, he sought further treatment at the Third Affiliated Hospital of Changchun University of Chinese Medicine.

Medical reports showed a fractured tailbone, contusions to his left hip, sacrococcygeal region (an area at the base of the spine), and right elbow, along with ongoing testicular pain.

Doctors advised bed rest for two weeks, regular follow-up checks, and possible surgery depending on how his condition progresses.

In a post on social media on 26 July, Mr Sheng expressed concern that the injury might have permanently affected his fertility, saying he “may not be able to become a father anymore”.

Seeks compensation, urges stronger safety measures

Mr Sheng told reporters he has already spent between 6,000 and 7,000 yuan (S$1,100 to S$1,300) on medical fees.

Following intervention from the local culture and tourism department, the ranch provided him with additional compensation on 30 July, and both parties signed a letter of understanding.

Mr Sheng confirmed that the payout had been received and said he was satisfied with the resolution, thanking the authorities and police for stepping in promptly.

“I just hope incidents like this don’t happen again,” he said.

Addressing online comments that he lacked common sense, Mr Sheng said: “Many people said I shouldn’t have stood behind the horse. I accept that criticism — I’ve never ridden before.”

He also urged authorities to step up checks at popular tourist sites during the summer holidays to eliminate potential safety hazards and prevent future accidents.

Ranch responds after temporary suspension

Meanwhile, the ranch was ordered to suspend operations for three days following the incident.

Mr Li, the person in charge of the ranch, told reporters they had offered Mr Sheng compensation out of “humanitarian concern”.

During that period, safety improvements were made, particularly around signage.

“There are warning signs everywhere now,” Mr Li said, adding that operations resumed on 31 July after the rectification.

A staff member reiterated that standing behind a horse is dangerous and noted that signage had already been in place.

“If you make a sudden movement, the horse can get spooked and kick,” the staffer said.

They also clarified that while Mr Sheng had purchased insurance, he had not yet bought a ticket.

Typically, the process includes viewing safety instructions, putting on a helmet, and then completing payment before riding.

In response, Mr Sheng said the ranch’s ticketing process was relatively casual, with many visitors paying only after observing or trying the activity.

