Elderly man in Taiwan kicks friend to death after he wakes him up from nap, sentenced to 7 years in jail

Elderly man in Taiwan kicks friend to death after he wakes him up from nap

An elderly man in Taichung, Taiwan was recently sentenced to seven years and eight months in jail after confessing to the murder of his friend.

In April 2023, the 62-year-old man, surnamed Luo, kicked his friend to death when his friend woke him up from a nap.

His friend, surnamed Wei, suffered a brain haemorrhage and facial fractures, which led to his death.

Elderly man kicked friend’s head relentlessly

United Daily News reported that Luo was taking a nap while sitting in front of a betel nut stall in Taichung at about 8pm on 4 April 2023 when his friend, Wei, patted him on the cheek to wake him up.

Disgruntled about being woken up, Luo quarrelled with Wei, which broke out into a brawl. Luo threw Wei to the ground, causing the latter to lose his balance and hit his head on the asphalt road.

With Wei on the ground, Luo began to kick Wei’s head relentlessly. He even pulled Wei to another street to continue kicking his head.

After receiving a report, the police rushed to the scene. When they arrived, Wei was already unconscious, reported Liberty Times Net.

Wei sustained a cerebral haemorrhage, left cheekbone fracture, and maxillary fracture from the assault, wrote ETtoday. He died after two days at the hospital.

Sentenced to seven years and eight months in jail

The Taichung District Court wanted the case to be heard in the National Court but both parties’ family members wrote petitions refusing this.

As a result, the district court decided to respect the decision of the victim’s family, reported United Daily News.

According to ETtoday, Luo’s lawyer sought a reduced sentence after the defendant confessed to the crime.

However, the judge stated that Luo beat someone to death over a trivial matter. The judge even noted that, although they were not very close, the two had known each other for seven to eight years.

In the end, Luo was sentenced to seven years and eight months in jail for the crime of injury causing death. Despite this, the whole case can be appealed.

