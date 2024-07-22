S’porean man kicks out Vietnamese wife 1 day after giving birth & prevents her from seeing son

Singaporean man kicks out Vietnamese wife and blocks her from seeing son

Just one day after she had given birth to their son, a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman, was kicked out of the flat by her Singaporean husband.

He also prevented her from seeing her son for 10 months, The Straits Times reported.

Netizens online have expressed their outrage about the incident, with many calling the husband “trash”.

Came to Singapore four years ago

Lily (not her real name) came to Singapore four years ago in hopes of a better-paying job. She eventually landed a job as a kitchen helper in a restaurant.

Her compatriot had introduced her to her current husband, a mechanic who was 15 years her senior and had been divorced twice previously.

While dating her husband for a few months, Lily fell pregnant and they decided to tie the knot.

Man kicks out wife just 1 day after giving birth

Things took a sour turn after Lily got pregnant.

According to ST, the couple also fought over money, particularly the money that Lily would lend her husband.

He was very critical of her during her pregnancy, calling her fat and “not pretty enough”. He would also often compare her to other women.

“He kept saying I was not gentle with him like the beer ladies,” Lily said.

After a doctor’s visit just a day after giving birth to their son, Lily was kicked out of her house, rendering her homeless.

She sought help from the police and was referred to a crisis shelter, where she lived for 6 months.

Her husband told her he wanted a divorce and prevented her from seeing their son.

“I feel it’s very unfair. I’m not in the wrong and I have not been unfaithful,” Lily lamented.

“I missed the first 10 months of my child’s life and this is very painful for me.”

Pro bono lawyer fought for her visiting rights

According to ST, a social worker referred her to Pro Bono SG’s Family Justice Support Scheme, a program that offers pro bono legal aid to lower-income foreign spouses with Singaporean children.

On 15 July, Pro Bono SG and South Central Community Family Service Centre officially launched the Transnational Family Care Centre, the first social service centre dedicated to serving the needs of lower-income transnational families. Lawyer June Lim took up her case, and she obtained a court order for Lily to see her son once a week for two hours each time. Ms Lim said Lily’s husband has to comply with the court order, or he faces penalties for failing to do so. “Without my social workers and my lawyer June Lim, I wouldn’t have known what to do and if I can even see my son,” Lily said.

Netizens outraged by the ill-treatment of husband In a Reddit thread that has since blown up, many netizens have conveyed their anger, saying more could be done to help Lily, who was still homeless despite still being legally married. Others have also called out the husband’s behaviour, sensing a pattern as he had been previously divorced twice.

