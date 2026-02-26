Man in China killed after fireworks he set off exploded, striking him in the chest

Man dies after fireworks he set off struck him in the chest

On Sunday (22 Feb), a 33-year-old man in Hunan, China, was killed when fireworks he set off exploded in their barrel and struck him in the chest, HK01 reports.

The victim’s sister posted about his death on social media the following day.

Authorities catergorised death as ‘accidental event’

The local committee confirmed that the man was struck in the chest by exploding fireworks, causing him to collapse and die instantly.

According to local media, the fireworks involved in the incident were designed to achieve a range of between 40 and 50 metres.

The Xiangbin Town government responded by stating that the incident occurred at a “restricted fireworks zone” and has categorised the man’s death as “accidental”.

Netizens questioned fireworks’ quality issues

The official response from authorities has sparked scepticism among netizens, with some pointing to quality issues as a likely reason behind the explosion.

Many also pointed out that the increasing danger of modern pyrotechnics makes them “very dangerous”.

One netizen remarked: “With a metal casing, if this goes wrong, it’s basically a low-yield grenade.”

Others noted that the quality of fireworks on the market is extremely inconsistent.

Investigations still ongoing

At the time of writing, investigations into the cause of the incident and the source of the fireworks involved are still ongoing.

