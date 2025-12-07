Man in India killed by girlfriend’s family over inter-caste relationship, partner holds wedding with his body

Girlfriend marries body of boyfriend after he was murdered by her family in honour killing

A 21-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Nanded, India, performed wedding rituals with the body of her boyfriend after he was killed by her father and brothers, who were opposed to their relationship.

Boyfriend beat up, shot and crushed with stone slab

Ms Aanchal Mamidwar and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Saksham Tate, had been together for three years.

But Ms Aanchal’s family reportedly opposed the relationship because Mr Saksham belonged to a Buddhist caste, while her family followed Hinduism, reports the Times of India.

On Thursday (27 Nov), Ms Aanchal’s father, Gajanan, and her brothers Himesh and Sahil allegedly confronted Mr Saksham while he was with a friend in the old Ganj area.

They beat him up, shot him, and crushed his head with a stone slab, killing him on the spot.

The three perpetrators were arrested soon after the incident.

Woman marries boyfriend’s body and severs ties with family

The next day, upon hearing the news, Ms Aanchal rushed to Mr Saksham’s home, where grieving relatives were preparing for his funeral.

Overcome with emotion, she knelt beside his body, applied turmeric to his skin, placed vermillion on her own forehead, and performed Hindu wedding rituals, effectively marrying him even in death, NDTV reported.

Ms Aanchal declared publicly that she had severed ties with her family and would live with Mr Saksham’s family from now on.

Speaking to the media, she demanded harsh punishment for those responsible.

“They killed him brutally, but they lost. My lover won, even in death. I want my father and brothers to be hanged,” she said.

Police have named eight suspects involved in the killing, including the woman’s father, mother, and brothers.

Six of them have been apprehended, while the other two are reportedly on the run.

