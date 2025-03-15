Woman in India strangled by father & brother a day after marrying a man they opposed

Woman in India dies after being strangled by father & brother

A 23-year-old woman named Neha in Greater Noida, India, was allegedly strangled to death in her sleep by her father and brother on Wednesday (12 March) after she married a man they had disapproved of.

According to The Times of India, Neha’s father, Bhanu Rathore, and brother, Himanshu, were opposed to her husband, Suraj, whom they had repeatedly forbidden her from meeting.

The newlywed had secretly married her husband a day before.

That morning (11 March), Neha told her family she was going out to buy fabric but instead went to the Arya Samaj temple in Ghaziabad, according to Indian Express.

The couple then visited the registrar’s office, where Himanshu’s friend spotted them and informed the family.

Neha was called home immediately, and upon her return, a heated argument ensued.

She was strangled to death the next morning, with Bhanu and Himanshu immediately cremating her body to destroy the evidence.

Husband discovered murder after calls went unanswered

The case came to light when Suraj repeatedly called Neha, but she did not answer.

Concerned, he called a local contact, who broke the news that Neha had died and her last rites had already been performed.

Local police were sent to the village, where the family initially claimed Neha died from an illness.

However, Bhanu and Himanshu confessed to strangling her during interrogation.

Both suspects were subsequently apprehended by the police.

Neha and Suraj had reportedly attended the same school in Hapur and remained in touch even after her family moved to Noida.

Despite her family’s strong disapproval, they had been in a relationship for at least six to seven years.

Featured image adapted from India Today.