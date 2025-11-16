Man in M’sia kills aunt by stuffing pandan leaves into her mouth after snapping under caregiving stress

Man sentenced to nine years in prison after stuffing pandan leaves into aunt’s mouth, causing her death

A 39-year-old man in Sungai Tupai, Malaysia, has been sentenced to nine years’ jail after he killed his 80-year-old aunt by stuffing pandan leaves into her mouth during a moment of caregiving frustration.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident took place on 15 Jan, when the man — identified as Randai (name transliterated) — lost control while tending to his aunt, Ms Ling Ba (name transliterated).

Snapped after years of caring for elderly aunt

Randai had been caring for his aunt since 2020, after his father entrusted him with her daily needs, including feeding, bathing, and dressing her wounds.

However, the long-term strain allegedly took a toll on him.

On 15 Jan, during a moment of anger, he shoved pandan leaves into Ms Ling Ba’s mouth, causing her to choke.

An autopsy confirmed that she died due to pandan leaves obstructing her airway.

The post-mortem examination also found rib fractures, indicating a violent assault.

Randai was arrested at the scene the following day and later confessed to his actions.

Judge says act was reckless, not intentional

In court, Randai admitted to committing the crime but stated that he never intended to kill his aunt.

The court ruled that his actions were reckless, and the judge determined that a severe sentence was necessary to serve as a deterrent.

Randai was sentenced to nine years in prison, beginning from the date of his arrest.

