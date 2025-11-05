Man in M’sia accidentally kills girlfriend’s toddler by stepping on her, get 10 years’ jail

Malaysian man kills girlfriend’s toddler after accidentally stepping on her chest in the dark

A 33-year-old Malaysian man has been jailed for 10 years after admitting he accidentally killed his girlfriend’s toddler by stepping on her chest in the middle of the night.

According to Sin Chew, the incident occurred in 2022, and the man immediately turned himself in to the police after the incident.

Girl left in man’s care while mother was hospitalised

On 18 July 2022, the child’s mother was admitted to the hospital and left her young daughter in the man’s care.

As a result, he brought the girl from her home in Senai to his residence in Kota Tinggi.

Two days later, on 20 July 2022, the man was stirred from slumber when the young girl began crying for milk at around 3.30am.

The man went to prepare a bottle. When he returned to the room in the dark, he accidentally stepped on the toddler’s chest.

This caused her to begin breathing rapidly.

Noticing something wrong, the man quickly provided first aid and rushed her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Man surrenders and pleads guilty to manslaughter

After doctors confirmed the death, the man turned himself in to the police and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter in court.

His lawyers sought leniency, noting he tried to help the child, cooperated fully with investigators, and surrendered voluntarily.

He also expressed remorse and asked his girlfriend for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said that the man’s mistake led to the loss of a life. They asked the judge to sentence the man to no less than 12 years in prison.

Ultimately, on 30 Oct, the judge sentenced the 33-year-old to 10 years in prison.