42-year-old man in Indonesia kills 15-year-old girlfriend after she mocked him for not having money to buy iPhone

Man murders his young girlfriend after she humiliated him for not being able to buy her iPhone

A 42-year-old man in Lampung Province, Indonesia, has been arrested after murdering his 15-year-old girlfriend when she allegedly mocked him for failing to buy her an iPhone.

According to Malaysian news outlet Kwong Wah, the girl had asked him for an iPhone worth 8 million rupiah (S$620)on 15 Sept.

He reportedly told her he could only afford 3 million rupiah (S$230), which sparked a violent confrontation.

Beat victim with wooden stick before dumping body in river

Dissatisfied, the girl allegedly threw the money at his face and humiliated the man.

Enraged, the suspect grabbed a wooden stick and beat her until she lost consciousness.

He then tried to cover up the crime by dumping her body in a nearby river.

Two days later, on 17 Sept, villagers discovered the girl’s body, exposing the grisly aftermath of the attack.

Tried to take his own life but survived

After the murder, the man, seemingly remorseful, swallowed poison in an apparent suicide attempt.

He was discovered by family members and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The man has since been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

Also read: Man in Indonesia arrested for forcing girlfriend into prostitution to raise money for their wedding

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.