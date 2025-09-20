Man in India strangles nephew to death after discovering daughter was blackmailed with lewd pictures

Man strangles nephew over daughter’s explicit pictures, burns his body to fake suicide

A 45-year-old man in Agra, India, was arrested for the brutal murder of his 19-year-old nephew.

This came after the teenager allegedly blackmailed the man’s minor daughter with her explicit photos, reported India’s NDTV.

The accused, identified as Deviram, confessed to luring his nephew Rakesh Singh to his eatery, where the latter met his demise.

Covered up murder & made it look like suicide

Once inside, Deviram allegedly strangled the teenager with a muffler and an iron wire. With the help of his other nephew, Nritya Kishore, he stuffed the body into a plastic drum.

The pair then ferried the drum to a secluded spot, poured petrol on the corpse, and set it ablaze.

To disguise the death as a suicide, the duo dumped Rakesh’s mobile phone into a river and abandoned his motorcycle while it was in “start mode”.

Two days later, police discovered Rakesh’s half-burned body, which even his father could not identify initially.

DNA evidence cracked the case

With no clear leads, investigators preserved viscera samples for DNA testing. Eighteen months later, DNA profiling confirmed the samples matched Rakesh’s mother, reopening the case.

On Monday (15 Sept), police arrested Deviram in Delhi, where he was working at a hotel after closing down his food shop. Kishore, Deviram’s accomplice, remains on the run, according to the Times of India (TOI).

Man said it was revenge for threatening his daughter with explicit pictures

Deviram told the police that in 2023, Rakesh had secretly filmed his daughter bathing and used the video to threaten her. Furious and humiliated, he decided to take revenge.

The case has been filed under murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Police are now working to track down Kishore.

Also read: Teacher in India set on fire by student after she filed harassment complaint against him



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Canva and Canva. Both images are for illustaration purposes only.