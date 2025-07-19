Drunk man in India allegedly kills parents with hammer, spends night with bodies

Drunk man in India allegedly used hammer to kill parents on 15 July

A man, who worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in India, reportedly murdered his parents using a hammer in while he was intoxicated on Tuesday (15 July) night, reports the Press Trust of India.

He then spent the night with their corpses, lying in a pool of blood.

Bodies discovered by locals who later informed police

The lifeless bodies of the elderly couple — 81-year-old Hadibandhu Sahu and 72-year-old Shanti Sahu — were discovered by locals on a cot with their 55-year-old son, Himanshu the following morning.

Police responded to the tip-off by arresting Himanshu at the scene and transferring the bodies to the hospital for autopsies.

Man hit parents with stone-breaking hammer during dispute

Police revealed that Himanshu stayed in a village 3km away from his parents and was known to visit occasionally and cause disturbances.

On the night of the alleged murder, Himanshu returned home intoxicated and got into an argument with his bedridden father.

In a fit of rage, he struck his father’s head with a hammer. When his mother tried to intervene, he allegedly dragged her to a flight of stairs outside her house and bludgeoned her with the same hammer — which was used for breaking stone.

