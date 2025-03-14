M’sian man flies from KL to JB to deliver Hari Raya cookies to customer

Man takes flight from KL to JB to deliver cookies to his customer

On Monday (10 March), an X user shared a video of himself flying from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Johor Bahru (JB) to personally deliver Hari Raya cookies to his customers.

The 27-second clip captures the entire delivery process, from preparing the cookies at home to travelling to the airport, taking a flight to JB, and finally meeting up with the customer.

Customer pays for his airline ticket

According to the OP, his customer had paid for the air ticket, which apparently cost less than RM100 (S$30).

The journey from KL to JB reportedly took only 45 minutes.

“First time delivering Raya cookies by flight on a same-day return trip from KL to JB. The customer was willing to pay for my flight, so I was fine with it,” the OP wrote in the caption.

Netizens believe OP’s cookies must be delicious

The unusual delivery caught netizens’ attention, sparking a wave of light-hearted reactions.

One netizen commented that his cookies must be exceptionally tasty and rare, as the customer had opted for flight delivery.

Another netizen pointed out that the combined travel time, including the journey to the airport and the flight, was comparable to driving to JB.

In response, the OP clarified that it took him one hour to drive from his home to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), while the flight only took 45 minutes.

One person highlighted that flight tickets tend to be cheaper during festive seasons like Christmas, Chinese New Year, and Raya, noting that they often cost less than RM1,000 (S$300).

Also read: Thai GrabFood Rider Flies To S’pore For Chicken Rice Order, Grab S’pore Says Video Is Fictional



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @najimjimjim on X.