Man in Taiwan pulls knife during argument with mother over traffic fine, slashes sister on neck

Man takes out knife while arguing with his mother over traffic fine

A family argument in New Taipei City, Taiwan, escalated when a man pulled a knife during a dispute with his mother over a traffic fine.

According to Taiwan’s The Liberty Times, his 38-year-old sister was later accidentally cut on the neck while trying to intervene.

Police find both siblings injured during struggle

Police were alerted at 8.52am on Saturday (4 Oct) to respond to reports of someone being injured by a knife on Jinxiu Road in Xindian District.

Emergency responders arrived to find the sister and the younger brother injured during a struggle.

Both were sent to Xindian Gengxin Hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Dispute occurred after mother reminded son to pay traffic fine

The dispute reportedly began when the mother reminded her 31-year-old son, surnamed Nguyen (name transliterated), to pay a traffic violation fine.

The argument escalated quickly, and the sister stepped in to calm her brother, resulting in her injury. The younger brother also sustained a minor injury to his left arm.

The building manager commented that the family had only recently moved in and that such violent incidents were rare in the community.

When questioned about his motives, the fine amount, or any remorse, the handcuffed brother remained silent.

After his wounds were treated, he was taken to the police station for interrogation.

Police are continuing their investigation, and the brother will face charges for causing injury.

