Man allegedly seen holding ‘2 shiny objects’ that resembled knives at OCBC Aquatic Centre

Man in all black outfit allegedly holds two objects resembling knives at OCBC Aquatic Centre

A man was allegedly seen holding objects that looked like knives at the OCBC Aquatic Centre last Saturday (6 Dec).

A bystander posted a short TikTok video showing the man waving the objects.

Concerned netizens immediately urged the original poster (OP) to inform the police to prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

In a TikTok video, the OP recalled seeing the man allegedly holding “two shiny objects” that resembled knives, at about 9.20pm last Saturday (6 Dec).

In the 10-second clip, the man appeared to be brandishing one of the objects near a gantry.

The man was last seen heading towards a taxi stand from the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

According to the OP, the man was wearing a black shirt, black trousers, and black sneakers. He also had a gold chain around his neck and wore black-framed spectacles, the OP added.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Police investigating

Several netizens thanked the OP for highlighting the incident and for staying vigilant.

Additionally, commenters urged the OP to inform the police to prevent the man from hurting others.

Meanwhile, a user suggested that the OP should report the incident via SGSecure.

The OP later responded by saying that the police have been alerted to the incident.

In response to queries by MS News, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson from The Kallang Group also said that they are aware of the case and are assisting with police investigations.

