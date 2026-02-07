Man in Japan coerces single mother to send obscene videos of her young daughters, in exchange for money

Man persuades woman into sending lewd videos of her young daughters by offering financial support

On Tuesday (3 Feb), a 33-year-old man in Japan was arrested for making a single mother send him lewd videos of her young daughters in exchange for financial support.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department revealed that Shuichi Akasaki was an unemployed Fukuoka City native.

Since the arrest, Akasaki has partially denied the charge.

Offered to pay S$5,600 for 30-min lewd clip

According to Japan Today, Akasaki was accused of having a 44-year-old woman film obscene videos of her two daughters, aged 11 and 14, and sending them to him.

The Juvenile Development Division revealed that the incident occurred in late May and early June in 2025.

Akasaki took to social media, claiming that he offers financial support for single mothers.

Over a video call with the victim, who was based in Tokyo, he promised to provide 700,000 yen (S$5,600) for a 30-minute obscene video of her daughters.

However, after the content was sent to his device, he did not transfer any money.

Suspect denied some allegations

Akasaki reportedly denied some of the charges, saying: “I saw obscene images of the younger daughter, but not the older daughter.”

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has referred the mother to prosecutors.

Victim said she followed the instructions, believing she would get money

In an attempt to defend her actions, the mother admitted that she was convinced that she would receive money if instructions were followed.

“I forced my daughters to obey without respecting their feelings.”

The incident came to light after the eldest daughter consulted her junior high school, NHK News reports.

Also read: Japanese police uncover over 800 sex tapes after arresting man, secret videos taken involve around 100 women



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from cocoparisienne from Pixabay via Canva and RyanKing999 on Canva, for illustration purposes only.