Japanese police uncover over 800 sex tapes after arresting man, secret videos taken involve around 100 women

Police discover over 800 sex tapes filmed without women’s consent inside home of ‘polyamorous’ family

Japanese police have uncovered more than 800 sex videos involving around 100 women after arresting a man for publishing explicit footage online without consent.

The suspect, 39-year-old Yohei Ono, was arrested on 16 Dec. During investigations, authorities also arrested his 28-year-old wife and their 23-year-old adopted daughter.

Police are examining whether the two women were coerced into assisting him.

Case began with a single uploaded video

According to Mainichi Shimbun, police began investigating Ono after a sex video he allegedly filmed with a woman was uploaded online on 8 Dec.

Investigators said Ono met the woman in June 2024 and paid her to have sex at a Tokyo hotel on 7 July 2024.

He allegedly filmed the encounter without proper consent and later uploaded the footage.

This led police to raid his home, where they discovered a massive cache of illicit material.

Officers found more than 860 videos, which they believe feature around 100 different women.

Investigations are ongoing to determine how many of the videos were uploaded.

Ono has admitted to the charges. His wife and adopted daughter have so far remained silent.

Previously arrested for confining woman for nearly two months

According to Jiji Press, this was not Ono’s first arrest involving crimes against women.

In November, he was arrested for allegedly confining a woman he met on X for almost two months.

Police said he threatened to expose her sex work to her family and the public to keep her compliant.

He allegedly placed a dog collar on the woman and forced her to engage in sexual acts.

The victim managed to escape in late November and reported the matter to the police.

Wife and adopted daughter allegedly helped set up hidden cameras

Investigators revealed that Ono referred to his wife as “penguin” and his adopted daughter as “rabbit”.

He described himself as a polygamist and had reportedly considered his adopted daughter his “common-law wife”.

Footage allegedly shows both women assisting Ono in setting up hidden cameras used to record his sexual encounters with other women.

Ono reportedly told investigators that he earned about ¥2 million (S$16,600) per month by uploading sex videos online. Police estimate he may have made more than ¥50 million (S$414,700) over the past two years.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the full extent of the offences and whether more victims are involved.

Also read: Japan police chief exposed for allegedly extorting soapland operator for free services for nearly 8 years



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jiji Press and Africa Images on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.