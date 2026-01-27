Man in Thailand bludgeons sleeping hotel receptionist to death with metal rod, steals her phones & purse

The suspect, who struck her head 14 times, was eventually arrested.

By - 27 Jan 2026, 2:09 pm

Man in Thailand murders hotel receptionist with metal rod in robbery

A man brutally attacked and killed a hotel receptionist in Hua Hin, Thailand on 19 Jan, using a metal rod to repeatedly strike her before stealing her belongings.

The horrifying crime was captured on security camera footage.

According to a timeline provided by Thairath, the suspect entered the hotel at 2.49am, where he lingered near the entrance, entering and exiting the premises several times.

At the time, the victim, 35-year-old Wirin Thaolipo, was on a video call with her boyfriend.

Strikes woman’s head 14 times with metal rod

After finishing her call, the receptionist fell asleep at the counter.

man metal rod steal sneaking

Source: @thaich8news on Instagram

The suspect returned, noticing her vulnerability, and carefully hopped over the counter.

man metal rod steal counter

Source: @thaich8news on Instagram

He then approached her, pulling a metal rod about 30 to 50cm in length from his waistband.

man metal rod steal weapon

Source: @thaich8news on Instagram

Without warning, he violently struck her head 14 times. The victim was left unconscious in a pool of blood.

man metal rod steal attack

Source: Banmuang

After the attack, the suspect rifled through the receptionist’s belongings, stealing two mobile phones and her purse before fleeing the scene.

man metal rod steal body

Source: Banmuang

Victim dies at the hospital

The victim was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, but despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The tragedy quickly drew national attention and sparked outrage, with the public demanding the swift apprehension of the killer.

On 20 Jan at 4.13pm, Royal Thai Police confirmed the arrest of 36-year-old Rattikorn Yingyod, the suspected murderer and thief.

Authorities had initially discovered three pieces of clothing that matched the description seen in the security footage. A search led officers to find Yingyod sleeping in a grassy area approximately 300m from nearby railway tracks.

man metal rod steal arrest

Source: Thairath

Despite attempting to resist arrest, Yingyod was eventually taken into custody.

Featured image adapted from Banmuang and Thairath.

