Farmer in Thailand shot dead for demanding S$20 compensation after neighbour’s cow ate his crop

Farmer in Thailand shot over S$20 dispute caused by cow eating his crops

A farmer in Thailand was fatally shot after asking for just ฿500 (S$20) in compensation when his neighbour’s cows wandered onto his land and ate part of his rice crop.

The shooting occurred at around 2pm on Tuesday (11 Nov) in Roi Et province, located in Thailand’s Isaan region.

Police were alerted to the incident and arrived to find that the victim, a 39-year-old farmer identified as Mr Thongchai, had already been rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Victim shot in chest with shotgun

According to Channel 7 News, Mr Thongchai was shot in the chest at close range.

The shotgun blast entered just below his left shoulder, pierced his lungs and exited through his right shoulder.

Investigations quickly led police to the suspected shooter, 57-year-old Pratuan.

Officers arrested him at his home, where he had allegedly returned immediately after the attack.

The shotgun believed to have been used in the killing was seized.

Dispute started after cows damaged rice crop

The conflict began when three of Pratuan’s cows wandered into Mr Thongchai’s fields and ate the rice he had planted, which was nearly ready for harvest.

Mr Thongchai chased the cows out and later approached their owner to negotiate compensation for the damage, requesting ฿500 (S$20).

However, Pratuan reportedly insisted that the amount was too high. The disagreement escalated into a heated argument, during which he allegedly retrieved a shotgun and fired at Mr Thongchai.

Villagers who heard the commotion rushed over and found the farmer lying face down on the ground. Emergency services were called, but he could not be saved.

Police have since charged Pratuan with murder.

Also read: Restaurant owner in India shot dead by customer for serving meat in vegetarian biryani



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ch7HD News on Facebook and mihtiander on Canva. Right image for illustration purposes only.

