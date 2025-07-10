Man in Thailand sells drugs to care for over 30 stray dogs & cats

Man says he sold meth to support over 30 stray dogs & cats at home, get arrested

In a tragic case of good intentions gone wrong, a man in Thailand has been arrested for selling methamphetamine — all so he could afford to feed over 30 stray cats and dogs under his care.

On Tuesday (8 July), authorities in Sa Kaeo Province conducted a drug raid following complaints from concerned residents, reported Thai Facebook page Sakaeo Reality.

When they searched the home of 41-year-old Suthon (name transliterated), they found a stash of meth as well as four to five young men openly taking drugs in the residence.

The house was also home to dozens of cats and dogs.

Turned to drugs as selling fish could not support animals under his care

Suthon admitted that he used to make a living by fishing and selling his catch at local markets, earning about 200 (S$7.84) and 500 baht (S$19.59) per day.

However, it wasn’t enough to sustain the 24 cats and 12 dogs he had taken in, which required a significant monthly budget for pet food.

Finding his income insufficient, the self-proclaimed animal lover turned to selling meth to make ends meet, according to Thai news outlet Ejan.

Police warn against resorting to illegal activities to fund animals

Suthon was arrested and taken to Muang Sa Kaeo Police Station for further investigation.

Police reminded the public that while caring for animals is admirable, it does not excuse criminal behaviour.

