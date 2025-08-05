Man in Thailand turns himself in after murdering his mother & hiding body in bathtub

Man confesses to murdering his mother & concealing body in bathtub filled with cement

A man in Bangkok was arrested after allegedly killing his elderly mother and covering her body with cement in a bathtub.

The chilling discovery was made inside a home in Soi Kheha Romklao 27 on Monday (4 Aug), where police found the decomposing body of Mrs Woranan (name transliterated), believed to be in her 70s or 80s.

Body found covered in clothes & cement

Officers, forensic experts, and a doctor were called to the scene after receiving reports of a suspicious death.

Inside the bathroom, they found Mrs Woranan’s body lying on her side in the bathtub, partially buried under around 50 pieces of clothing and what appeared to be hardened cement, reports Thai news outlet Ejan.

The mixture had stuck to the body and clothing, slowing down the investigation by nearly two hours.

A syringe was also recovered from the scene, although it’s still unclear if it was related to her cause of death.

Son alleged that his mother locked him in the house

The suspect, identified only as Boy, is around 30 years old.

He allegedly admitted to police that he killed his mother during a heated argument.

He claimed that she had locked him inside the house and would not allow him to leave, which triggered the violent outburst.

Police say mental health issues played a significant role. Boy has reportedly suffered from a psychiatric condition since the age of 15, after being assaulted while working abroad, resulting in brain damage.

He had also recently stopped taking his medication.

Investigation ongoing

Boy initially told police he killed his mother about two weeks ago. However, forensic estimates suggest the body had not been dead for more than a week.

Authorities also confirmed that no illegal drugs were involved and that Boy had just left monkhood last month.

Mrs Woranan’s body has been transferred to the Police General Hospital for a full autopsy.

Boy is currently being held at Romklao Police Station, where he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before legal proceedings continue.

Police are treating the case with caution, given the suspect’s long history of mental illness, and say further charges will be determined based on autopsy results and medical assessments.

Featured image adapted from Amarin News on Facebook and Ejan on Facebook.