M’sian Man Flies To Myanmar To Save Online Girlfriends But Gets Scammed & Loses Wages

Malaysian Man Loses Wages To Scammers After Flying To Myanmar To Save Online Girlfriends

After flying to Myanmar to save two women he met online, a Malaysian man became the victim of a scam and lost nearly all of the wages he earned in Singapore.

In addition, he was forced to work as an interpreter and recruiter for the scammers in Myanmar.

His ordeal lasted for seven months before he received assistance from a local businessman.

Malaysian man becomes victim of scam in Myanmar

Speaking to China Press, 26-year-old Li Zhicong shared that he met two women via Facebook.

They told him that Chinese men had trapped them and were abusing them in Northern Myanmar. He was told if he didn’t hand over a ransom, their treatment would worsen and local police would arrest them.

Responding to their ‘plight’, Li sent them S$150.80 (RM500) to S$301.60 (RM1,000) monthly and acquiesced when they convinced him to go to Myanmar.

But this turned out to be a trap.

Once he’d reached the country, he was brought to Myanmar’s infamous KK Garden compound in August last year.

The compound hosts numerous scammers and their victims, who are then forced to scam others.

Li had to then work as an interpreter and recruiter for the scammers, losing a significant amount of money in the process.

Local business man saves him

The ordeal Li had found himself in lasted for seven months, before he received help from a Malaysian-Thai businessman, Mr Huang.

Along with the assistance of local police, Li will be able to return home on 19 Feb.

He told China Press that he never doubted the identities of the women he was speaking to.

At one point, he’d even rushed to Thailand alone when one of them asked him to come and work as an interpreter for her cousin’s entertainment company.

Li later found out that a man had disguised himself as the two women he was chatting with.

He had ended up losing most of the wages he’d earned in Singapore to the scammers. “The loss outweighed the gain,” he noted.

