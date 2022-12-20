S’pore Man Sends Nudes Of Girlfriend To Her Husband & Friends, Gets 21 Months’ Jail

Man Takes Nudes Of Girlfriend In Shower & Sends Them To Her Contacts

After taking nude screenshots of his girlfriend during a video call, a man sent them to her husband and friends.

He also posed as her on Facebook, posting these pictures along with images of her current girlfriend.

On Tuesday (20 Dec), the man received a jail sentence of 21 months and 15 weeks.

Man sends nudes of girlfriend to her husband & friends

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the man was in a relationship with the victim from Jul 2019 to Jan 2021.

At one point towards the end of their relationship, they video-called each other while the victim was showering.

During the call, the man allegedly took screenshots of the victim’s naked body while she was unaware of it.

Around Jan 2021, their relationship deteriorated as they began to quarrel. The man would threaten to send the nudes to others if she broke up with him.

They later broke up in the same month. However, the man wanted to get back together with the victim but she refused to communicate with him.

In an effort to make her reach out to him, the man reportedly sent messages to her close friends and relatives and sent her nudes to her husband and two friends.

Via Facebook messenger, he told them to force the victim to reply to him. If not, he would distribute the nudes on the Internet.

Created fake Facebook accounts

Ultimately, the victim’s husband and two friends did not comply with his demands. He subsequently created five Facebook accounts under fake names to get the victim to talk to him, stated CNA.

He also wanted to suggest to her relatives and friends that she might be sexually active with her current girlfriend.

One of the accounts apparently had the victim’s photo as a profile picture to trick her friends and relatives into accepting friend requests.

From 4 May 2021, the man posted pictures on the account with the display setting on ‘Public’. This included clothed and nude photos of her with emojis over her private parts as well as photos of her new girlfriend.

One such post contained a nude picture of her beside another picture of her girlfriend, under which he commented using another account that the victim might be intimate with her girlfriend.

Eventually, the victim filed a police report on 9 May 2021.

The prosecution demanded at least 24 months and 15 weeks’ jail, stating that general deterrence was required.

Earlier, the man pleaded guilty to three counts of threatening to and distributing voyeuristic pictures. Another two charges were taken into consideration.

