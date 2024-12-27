Man dies after suspected fall from Telok Blangah overhead bridge, suitcase found on bridge

Man dies in suspected fall from overhead bridge in Telok Blangah

A 36-year-old man was found dead along Telok Blangah Road, following a suspected fall from an overhead bridge.

The deceased is believed to have fallen at around 9am on Thursday (26 Dec), reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Telok Blangah Road & overhead bridge closed

Multiple police vehicles were spotted at the scene after the incident, with the police blocking off two out of three lanes of Telok Blangah road in the direction of the city, leaving only the far-left lane open to traffic.

On the far-right lane was a police blue tent with blood seeping out from under it.

The overhead bridge, which is near an SPC petrol station, was also closed for investigations. It remained closed at 12 noon, Zaobao reporters observed.

A 68-year-old employee at the nearby petrol station, named only as Mr Cao (transliterated from Mandarin), said the station is some distance from the bridge so he did not witness the incident.

However, he recalled that traffic along the road suddenly became congested around 8am, which may have been connected to the case.

Deceased identified as 36-year-old foreigner

In response to Zaobao’s queries, the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted at about 9.05am to a man lying under the bridge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Preliminary investigations identified the deceased as a 36-year-old foreigner. Witnesses described him as appearing to be of European descent.

The police also retrieved a suitcase, suspected to belong to the deceased, from the bridge.

The authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.