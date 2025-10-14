Man in US arrested on suspicion of starting Palisades Fire that killed 12 & destroyed 6,000 homes

Florida man detained on suspicion of starting Pacific Palisades Fire in California

A 29-year-old man in the United States (US) has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly starting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

The blaze, which erupted on 7 Jan 2025 amid high winds, killed 12 people and destroyed over 6,000 homes in the wealthy coastal area of the city.

Man accused of setting fire on New Year’s Day

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, a former Pacific Palisades resident now living in Florida, maliciously started the fire on New Year’s Day shortly after finishing his Uber shift on 31 Dec last year.

Investigators say he initially set the Lachman Fire, which smouldered underground and reignited a week later to become the Palisades Fire.

Evidence shows intentional ignition of fire

Authorities used witness statements, cellphone data, video footage, and fire analysis to determine the fire was deliberately set, likely using a lighter on vegetation or paper.

They also found a “barbecue-style” lighter inside the glove compartment of Rinderknecht’s car.

Two passengers he transported during his evening shifts on New Year’s Eve told officers that he appeared agitated and angry.

After a drop-off in Pacific Palisades, he reportedly drove to Skull Rock Trailhead, tried to call a friend, and walked up the path.

There, he took videos on his iPhone and played a rap song he’d listened to frequently before. The music video reportedly featured things being ignited.

Made efforts to call 911 but lied about his location

Rinderknecht reportedly fled the scene of the original fire but returned to the trail where the fire began to record videos and observe the blaze, reports MKFM.

The suspect made several 911 calls but lied about his location during the fire, claiming that he was near the bottom of the hiking trail.

Geolocation data, however, placed him just 30ft from the fire as it intensified.

Authorities say he also attempted to create evidence of helping suppress the fire, even consulting ChatGPT about a cigarette as a possible cause.

Suspect could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted

Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida on Tuesday (7 Oct) and faces federal charges, including destruction of property by fire.

He was scheduled for his initial court appearance on 8 Oct. If convicted, he could face five to 20 years in prison.

Authorities, including the ATF and the Los Angeles Police Department, continue to investigate the case alongside federal prosecutors.

