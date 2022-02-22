Police Investigate Case Of Man Found Dead In Ang Mo Kio Flat

As Singapore’s population continues to age, many older people end up living alone.

Though many of our seniors are highly independent, it can get concerning when they do not receive immediate help when they need it.

Unfortunately, this may have been what happened to a 58-year-old man living alone in Ang Mo Kio who was recently found dead in his flat.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

Neighbour smelled odour from deceased’s flat in Ang Mo Kio

At about 6.07pm on Monday (21 Feb), the man’s neighbour walked past his house at Block 203 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and noticed a foul odour, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man, who worked as a painter, had reportedly not left his flat for 2 consecutive days at the point.

Concerned about the man’s safety, the neighbour opened the flat’s window to have a look inside.

When he saw the man unconscious and collapsed in the kitchen, the neighbour immediately called the police who pronounced the 58-year-old dead at the scene.

Photos from Shin Min Daily show authorities removing the dead body from the site.

While the police are still investigating the case, they’re ruled out murder as the cause of death.

Keep a lookout for your neighbours

While the man’s demise was no doubt unfortunate, who knew when his body would be found if not for his neighbour’s vigilance.

We highly encourage everyone to keep a lookout for their neighbours, especially if they are living alone.

MS News offers our condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

