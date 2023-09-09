Man Allegedly Takes Photos Of Girls At Pasir Ris MRT Station, Confronted By SMRT Staff

Man Allegedly Takes Photos Of Women On MRT & At Station Without Permission

Just a few weeks back, a woman lodged a harassment case against a man who allegedly recorded footage of her at Plaza Singapura without her permission.

A similar incident recently took place at Pasir Ris MRT station — a man was accused of taking photos of female commuters without their consent.

One of the alleged victims proceeded to confront the man and the latter was forced to apologise for his actions.

Man allegedly takes photos of lady at Pasir Ris MRT Station

On Friday (8 Sep), TikTok user @hiipeople01 shared a short clip which apparently showed the man in the act.

#fyp #sgtiktok #sgtok ♬ original sound – magggiemeegan – – @hiipeople01 On 8 September 2023 at 1.15pm in pasir ris MRT station, I caught this uncle taking a picture of a lady infront of us. Prior to this(around 1.10pm),I thought he took a picture of me while I was in the MRT with him in the same carriage, as he put his phone up facing me (unnaturally) and then used his phone normally after that. I was suspicious of him afterwards. After alighting, I saw him being more suspicious and was following a lady. Then I followed him and caught him taking a picture of her while we were walking down the stairs. After that, I went to the SMRT passenger service counter and told them what happened. They then confronted the uncle and asked him to show them his phone . He obliged and they saw that he had MANY pictures of different women. They asked him to apologise to me which he did (insincerely). I would just like to urge everyone to be more vigilant especially people living in the east side. I would like to thank the SMRT staff for being so quick to help confront him. Please help to share this. Thank you. #foryoupage

In the video, a man wearing a light blue T-shirt was seen descending the flight of stairs connecting the platform to the concourse at Pasir Ris MRT Station.

While doing so, he appeared to be recording footage of a lady ahead of him using his phone.

This continued for about five seconds before the man kept the phone in one of his pockets.

Man allegedly took pictures of OP on train

In the caption, the OP shared that the incident took place on Friday (8 Sep) afternoon.

Prior to the scenes at Pasir Ris MRT Station, she was apparently in the same train carriage as the man and allegedly caught him sneaking a photo of her.

The OP claimed she caught the man putting his phone up “unnaturally” before using his phone “normally” after that.

When the man alighted at Pasir Ris MRT Station, the OP decided to tail him.

It was then that she allegedly caught him taking a photo of another lady as she was walking down the stairs.

SMRT staff finds ‘many pictures of different women’ on his phone

Having caught the man red-handed, the OP decided to lodge a complaint at the service counter.

SMRT staff then confronted the man and requested for him to hand over his phone.

Upon inspecting the phone, SMRT staff reportedly found “many pictures of different women”.

Even though the man complied with the staff’s request to extend an apology to the OP, he apparently did so “insincerely”.

In light of the incident, the OP urged commuters in the East to be vigilant and thanked the SMRT staff for their help.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments. We’ll update the article if they get back.

