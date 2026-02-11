Man in M’sia arrested for allegedly pleasuring himself during seminar for kids

Man in Malaysia arrested after he allegedly pleasured himself during seminar for school kids

On Saturday (7 Feb), police arrested a man at Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) who had allegedly pleasured himself during a seminar with secondary school kids in attendance.

According to The Star, police are currently investigating the case to determine his motives. The man will be remanded until 11 Feb.

Viral post describes incident

Investigations determined the suspect, in his 20s, was not a student at the university. Police have also said that the man was of unsound mind.

A series of posts on Threads went viral on 8 Feb, a day after the incident.

In it, the netizen described three schools attending the seminar at APU, with his school being the only one requiring students to attend in a school uniform.

As the seminar was about to start, the man in question came into the auditorium in casual attire and claimed to be a student from one of the two other schools.

As there were no checks, he was allowed to be seated.

Masturbation allegations

The man sat next to a girl, and she began crying around 30 to 40 minutes into the seminar.

A teacher then confronted the man, demanding that he exit the auditorium. A video shows the man standing up and zipping his pants while preparing to leave the hall.

According to Free Malaysia Today, APU Chief Operating Officer Gurpardeep Singh said the man had not been pleasuring himself.

“He was not masturbating but had removed his pants,” he said.

Mr Singh also said that the event was not organised by the university but by several schools.

He added that an internal probe is underway to understand how the person gained access to the hall with the students.

