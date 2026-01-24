Man arrested for disorderly behaviour at River Valley High School, reportedly harassed teacher

Man arrested at River Valley High School shouted at police officers & refused to comply with instructions

A man was arrested for disorderly behaviour at River Valley High School (RVHS) after reportedly harassing a teacher there.

Photos of the incident posted on XiaoHongShu showed the man in a white shirt and pants being escorted into a police car by several officers.

Police arrive after man intrudes into River Valley High School

The original poster (OP) said the man intruded into the school in the late afternoon, as many students were going home.

They also saw five police vehicles arriving, and heard that some students were scared by the incident.

Another photo they shared showed the man being pinned to the ground by the police.

Man was reportedly looking for teacher at the school

Another witness told Shin Min Daily News that the man, who sported shoulder-length hair, was pinned down outside the school office.

He appeared agitated and kept on shouting, she said.

The Chinese daily understands that the man had fallen for a female teacher and went to the school to look for her.

The police were called when he got into an argument with staff as he refused to leave.

Man was uncooperative & refused to provide his particulars: SPF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 4.20pm on Friday (23 Jan).

This was regarding an alleged case of harassment at River Valley High School, it added.

When officers arrived, a 33-year-old man was “uncooperative” and refused to provide his particulars when requested, SPF noted, adding:

The man then began to raise his voice and shouted at officers while challenging them continuously. He refused to comply to the officers’ instructions despite several warnings given.

He was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour.

No injuries were reported in the incident, with no weapons involved.

Police investigations are ongoing.

All staff & students are safe, principal assures

RVHS principal Choy Wai Yin issued a note to parents on Friday night, saying the incident involved a visitor at the general office.

Police assistance was required to manage the man, with staff acting “swiftly” and working with the police to handle the situation.

All staff and students are safe, with children’s safety and well-being remaining the school’s priority, she added.

