Man in India plots armed robbery against father to fund lavish lifestyle & ‘teach him a lesson’

Man in India robs his own father of S$13,700 after being denied money

A 21-year-old man in Delhi, India allegedly orchestrated an armed robbery against his own father to steal 1,000,000 Indian rupees (S$13,700), reportedly to fund a lavish lifestyle.

He was later arrested along with his two accomplices, and the stolen cash has since been recovered.

Shots fired into air to intimidate victim

The incident took place on 31 March in the Laxmi Nagar area of east Delhi.

According to reports, a man named Tavleen and his associate, Mohit Kumar Tiwari, approached Tavleen’s father while he was on a two-wheeler delivering the cash on behalf of a business partner.

Both suspects were wearing masks and riding a scooter, with Mohit, who was pillion, firing two shots into the air to intimidate the victim before taking the money.

A third accomplice, Pankaj, was also involved in planning and executing the robbery.

CCTV footage led police to suspect

Police initially suspected the robbery might have been fabricated, but proceeded to review footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras.

A breakthrough came when one suspect briefly removed his mask near Anand Vihar, allowing the victim to identify him as his son.

Tavleen was subsequently arrested from Mukherjee Nagar while attempting to flee.

Meanwhile, Mohit and Pankaj had fled on a private bus towards Bihar following the robbery.

Police tracked the vehicle and intercepted it near a toll plaza in Lucknow, where both men were arrested.

Investigations also revealed that Mohit had allegedly sourced the pistol used in the crime from Munger for 45,000 rupees (approximately S$615).

Planned robbery for ‘easy money’

During interrogation, Tavleen admitted he had planned the robbery in advance after learning his father would be carrying a large sum of money.

He said he committed the crime to obtain easy money for a lavish lifestyle and to “teach his father a lesson” after being denied financial support.

The scooter used in the offence was seized, and efforts are ongoing to recover the weapon.

All three accused have been arrested and further investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 4 masked robbers armed with sticks & axes storm home in M’sia, homeowner injured in bloody raid



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Featured image adapted from NDTV.