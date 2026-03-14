4 masked robbers armed with sticks & axes storm home in M’sia, homeowner injured in bloody raid

4 masked robbers armed with weapons broke into residence in Selangor

Four masked robbers, armed with long sticks and axes, broke into a home in Selangor, Malaysia, on Friday (13 March).

They reportedly assaulted the homeowner, leaving the courtyard stained with blood.

The robbers also brazenly continued their raid despite the house alarm blaring throughout the incident.

Footage shows men smashing glass sliding doors to enter property

The violent invasion occurred on Friday (13 March) morning at 2.29am, in a residential area in Sungai Pelek, Sepang, Selangor.

CCTV footage circulating online shows the four masked men entering the house by smashing the glass sliding doors, China Press reports.

Even after triggering the alarm, the suspects remained undeterred and continued ransacking the premises.

Homeowner seen sitting on the ground covered in blood

The video captures loud shouting from inside the house, after which the four robbers emerged and quickly climbed the perimeter wall to flee the scene.

Another chilling clip shows a man, believed to be the homeowner, sitting on the ground in the courtyard, which was splattered with significant amounts of blood.

As of now, Sepang Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman has yet to release further details regarding the investigation.

Also read: Man in M’sia allegedly stumbles upon burglars breaking into his home, stabbed 20 times & killed



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Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily.