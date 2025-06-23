87-year-old man sent to hospital after being hit by PMD in Tanjong Pagar

PMD rider who hit elderly man in Tanjong Pagar assisting police investigations

An 87-year-old man has been sent to hospital after being hit by a personal mobility device (PMD) while crossing the road in the Tanjong Pagar area last weekend.

The incident took place last Saturday (21 June) night at the junction of Cantonment Road and Neil Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

PMD had black food delivery box installed

Photos shared with the paper by readers showed police vehicles at the scene, along with police officers.

Two police officers were seen helping to pick up the PMD, which had fallen sideways onto the road.

The PMD had a rack with a black box installed on it, which appeared to be for food delivery.

It is believed that its rider was making a delivery when the accident occurred.

There was also a red helmet lying on the road.

Elderly man conscious after accident with PMD in Tanjong Pagar

In response to Shin Min’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 7.35pm on 21 June.

It involved an 87-year-old male pedestrian and a PMD, it added.

The elderly man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Additionally, a 29-year-old male PMD rider is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

PMDs not allowed on roads in S’pore

According to the Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on roads in Singapore. They are allowed only on cycling paths.

However, power-assisted bicycles are allowed on roads.

Those who flout the rules may face prosecution by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

On 6 June, the SPF, LTA and Health Sciences Authority conducted a joint enforcement operation in the Central Business District against errant cyclists and PMD users.

One person was arrested and two PMDs, five bicycles and one unregistered vehicle were seized after a total of 16 offences were detected, including the riding of a non-compliant PMD on a public road.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.