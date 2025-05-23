Elderly man falls & hits his head trying to dodge delivery rider on PMD in Hougang

Elderly man was startled in Hougang by delivery rider who was riding very fast

Startled by a food delivery rider, an elderly man who was walking on the pavement in Hougang fell and hit his head on the kerb.

This happened at about 11am on Wednesday (21 May), in front of Block 106 Hougang Avenue 3, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Delivery rider rings bell & zooms past elderly man in Hougang

The man’s son, a 41-year-old named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that his 71-year-old father works as a cleaner.

He was working when he heard the bell of a delivery rider on a personal mobility device (PMD).

The rider then zoomed past the elderly man.

Elderly man slips & falls trying to dodge delivery rider

The older Mr Lin was startled by the sudden sound, his son said.

Then, as the rider was “very fast”, he attempted to dodge him but ended up slipping and falling.

He hit his head on the kerb and started bleeding profusely.

He sought treatment at a nearby clinic and received eight stitches above his eyebrow.

His son, who only found out about the accident after he got home, said it was “heartbreaking” to see his father’s injuries.

He was given three days’ medical leave and is now resting in bed due to “shock”.

Delivery rider did not stop after elderly man fell

Worse still, the delivery rider reportedly did not stop to check on the elderly man.

Instead, the older Mr Lin was helped by a kind passer-by.

It’s possible the rider thought he was not seriously injured, his son supposed. But he should have stopped to check anyway, since his father is an old man, he said.

Many cyclists seen in busy pedestrian area

Mr Lin said the area where his father fell sees many delivery riders going fast.

This is dangerous because there are also a lot of elderly folks walking around, he added, so he hopes the riders can pay more attention to the safety of pedestrians.

When Shin Min reporters went down to the area, they observed many cyclists passing through, with a bus stop, coffee shops and retail stores in the busy precinct.

Many of the riders would travel at high speed, with some flashing their lights to warn passers-by.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.