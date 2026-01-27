Mosque secretary caught watching porn in M’sia mosque office, imam resigns after criticism for exposing incident

Mosque secretary caught watching porn at work, imam resigns amid backlash

A mosque secretary in Melaka, Malaysia was caught allegedly watching explicit videos on a mosque computer, sparking outrage and leading to the imam’s resignation.

In December 2025, Imam Muhammad Adhan Adnan, who was attending a wedding ceremony at the mosque, noticed unusual activity through the office window.

Upon closer inspection, he saw that the secretary was watching pornographic content on the computer.

The secretary quickly closed the program once he realised he had been spotted.

Actions caught on camera

A nearly two-minute video showing the secretary watching the explicit content was later shared online.

Recorded by Imam Muhammad Adhan, the footage shows the secretary seated at a desk, with a computer displaying a paused pornographic scene.

When the imam knocked on the window, the secretary quickly exited the screen.

Visibly startled, the secretary was then asked to leave the office, seemingly to face reprimand.

Imam resigns in protest after facing criticism for exposing incident

However, it was Imam Muhammad Adhan who first submitted his resignation on 21 Jan, citing instructions from mosque management regarding the ongoing issue involving the secretary’s misconduct.

In his resignation letter, he criticised the management for their weak response, claiming that despite clear evidence of the secretary’s actions, no action had been taken.

The imam also expressed disappointment that the mosque leadership failed to support him, adding that after the incident went public, he faced criticism for exposing the wrongdoing.

“I am disappointed that the mosque management was too weak and fearful to take action against the secretary who used mosque equipment to watch pornographic videos on 27 Dec 2025, even with the evidence provided,” he wrote.

He further stated that the focus shifted to blaming him for revealing the matter, rather than addressing the misconduct itself.

Secretary’s services terminated after submitting resignation letter

State Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs Exco, Datuk Rahmad Mariman, confirmed that the authorities are fully aware of the incident.

He also revealed that during the most recent Mosque Governance Committee meeting held on 27 Jan, a decision was made to accept the resignation of the mosque secretary.

As a result, the secretary’s services were terminated immediately, including his role as chairman of a local surau, both of which were department-appointed positions.

Mr Rahmad explained that the resignation of the imam, who had recorded the video, will be handled by the mosque’s internal committee, as his appointment and allowance fall under their jurisdiction.

Additionally, he mentioned that the police have been notified, and the investigation is now in their hands.

