Russian teacher unknowingly projects porn during class, quits job due to backlash

Russian teacher caught watching porn during physics class

A Russian teacher was caught watching porn on his laptop after he accidentally projected his screen during a physics class.

According to British newspaper The Sun, one of the students in the class recorded a video of 62-year-old Razif Nurgaliev smirking at his screen as footage of four naked women was shown on the main display to the entire class.

The group of pupils were reported to be about 13 to 14 years old.

The video reportedly went viral on social media in Russia, shocking Nurgaliev.

School refused to suspend teacher, deemed his act accidental

The incident sparked angry complaints from parents. However, the school refused to suspend its long-time teacher, claiming it would be difficult to find a suitable replacement.

Instead, a school source allegedly attempted to shift the blame onto the students, suggesting they had played a prank on the veteran teacher.

Rudania Burkhanova, the head of the school, stated that the institution would only make a public comment after conducting a full review of the situation.

“Only after I hear both sides will I make a decision,” she said.

The teacher said he was trying to open an online journal at the time and did not intend to watch the explicit content.

He explained that he had accidentally clicked on “something”, which led to the inappropriate website.

Teacher eventually quit amid widespread backlash

Despite the school’s attempts to stand by him, Nurgaliev eventually resigned due to the widespread backlash, reported New York Post.

He was regarded “valued and respected” teacher, having dedicated nearly 40 years to the school.

