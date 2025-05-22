Man in Taiwan rams Porsche into shops after suspecting wife is having affair with friend, livestreams rampage on Instagram

Furious husband rams Porsche into shops over wife’s suspected affair

A man in Taiwan went on a destructive rampage with his Porsche in the early hours of Tuesday (21 May), crashing into multiple shops and livestreaming the chaos — all because he believed his wife was cheating on him with his former friend.

The 30-year-old, surnamed Zhong (name transliterated from Chinese), allegedly suspected a man surnamed Liu, his former friend, of having an affair with his wife.

Consumed by rage, Zhong rammed his luxury vehicle into several properties in Miaoli County, livestreaming the entire drama on Instagram for all to see.

Police find Porsche smashed into shopfront after early morning call

According to Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday, police were alerted to the incident at around 6.10am after reports of a car crashing into a building on Guangfu Road in Sanyi Township.

When officers arrived, they found a white Porsche that had ploughed into a residential property. Zhong later admitted to deliberately crashing the car, claiming he was targeting Mr Liu, who previously lived at the address.

Zhong had reportedly spotted two BMWs near his home in Taichung earlier that morning, which he believed belonged to Mr Liu.

In a fit of rage, he used his Porsche to ram both vehicles before heading off to Mr Liu’s former address in Sanyi.

Along the way, he streamed the entire sequence live on Instagram, capturing every moment of the rampage.

Upon reaching the property, Zhong reversed into the metal shutters of a hardware store three times.

He then turned his car around and rammed it twice into the gate of a nearby seafood shop.

Store owners jolted awake by deafening crashes

The owners of both affected shops said they were jolted awake by loud crashes and initially thought a road accident had happened.

When they rushed downstairs, they were shocked to find their storefronts wrecked.

The seafood shop owner shared that he had been renting and renovating the premises for the past 1.5 years.

He claimed Zhong had visited the shop two or three times before, demanding to know Mr Liu’s whereabouts.

As no one could give him an answer, he believes Zhong’s anger finally reached a breaking point.

Zhong was arrested shortly after the incident and is now under investigation.

According to Taiwanese broadcaster FTV News, he has promised to compensate the shop owners for the damage caused. Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 86-year-old man in China marries deceased son’s girlfriend, daughter vandalises home to protest



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.