Man in India arrested after pushing mother to her death during quarrel with wife

Mother dies while trying to stop domestic dispute after son pushes her, causing her to fall

A 27-year-old man in Delhi, India, has been arrested after he allegedly pushed his mother to her death while arguing with his wife.

The incident took place on 11 March in New Seemapuri, when the man, identified as Sher Ali, got into a heated dispute with his wife at home.

Victim intervened to calm argument

According to police, Ali’s 60-year-old mother, Hamidun Nisha, had stepped in to try and defuse the situation.

However, during the altercation, Ali allegedly pushed her forcefully, causing her to fall and hit her head on the floor.

She suffered a severe head injury, reported The Tribune India.

Police received an emergency call and rushed to the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Son faces manslaughter charges

Ali’s sister, Sabnam, later gave a statement to the police, confirming that her brother’s actions had led to their mother’s death.

Authorities subsequently arrested Ali, who works as a tailor in Loni, Ghaziabad, shortly after the incident.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched investigations.

Preliminary findings indicate that the cause of death was the fatal head injury sustained during the fall, reports Times of Now.

Ali is expected to face manslaughter-related charges, with further legal action pending ongoing investigations.

Also read: Mother in India dies after son assaults her for allegedly cutting home’s internet & scolding him over gas



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Featured image adapted from Times Now News.