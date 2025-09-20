Mother in India dies after son assaults her for allegedly cutting home’s internet & scolding him over gas

Mother in India dies after son assaults her in home kitchen

A 31-year-old man in Kardhani, India, allegedly killed his mother after she cut the home’s internet and scolded him for an empty gas tank in the house, reports Times of India.

The suspect, Naveen Singh, was taken into custody on Monday (15 Sept) and formally arrested the next day.

Father & sisters tried to intervene but got injured

Investigators said tensions flared when Singh’s mother, Santosh, cut the home’s internet connection and scolded him after the kitchen’s gas cylinder ran out.

Angered by his mother’s actions, Singh allegedly grabbed her by the throat, punched her repeatedly, and struck her with a stick.

The assault took place in the family kitchen.

His father, a Delhi Police constable, and his sisters tried to restrain him but were injured in the scuffle.

A video recorded by a family member showed Singh hitting his mother even after she had collapsed.

Mother succumbs to injuries in hospital

Neighbours who heard the commotion alerted the police, who arrived quickly and detained Singh.

Santosh, 52, was rushed to the hospital unconscious and bleeding from her ear. She eventually succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Police said the cause of death was likely head injuries, pending a postmortem report.

Suspect struggled with alcohol addiction

Singh, who previously worked in a call centre, had struggled with alcohol addiction for years.

He also had frequent quarrels with his mother.

He married in 2020, but his wife left him due to “domestic conflicts”.

