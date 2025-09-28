Rat crawls inside man’s trousers & bites him at airport in India, staff only had antibiotics on hand

Man bitten by rat at Indore Airport in India, had to go to Bangalore to get rabies vaccine

A shocking incident unfolded at Indore International Airport in India when a 33-year-old man was bitten by a rat that had crawled inside his trousers while he was waiting for a flight.

The bizarre episode, reported by NDTV, left travellers horrified and raised fresh questions about the airport’s hygiene standards.

Rat sneaks into trousers & bites back of passenger’s knee

On Tuesday afternoon (23 Sept), software engineer Arun Modi was seated in the lounge with his wife, awaiting their flight to Bangalore.

Out of nowhere, a rat scurried up into his trousers.

As he tried to catch it, the rodent sank its teeth into the back of his knee.

In a desperate attempt to get rid of the animal, Mr Modi had to remove his trousers entirely before he managed to capture it.

Shocked cries for help drew the attention of other passengers and airport staff, who rushed to the scene. But according to reports, the airport clinic had no rabies vaccines available.

Only given tetanus shot & antibiotics at airport

He was given a tetanus shot and antibiotics at the airport and received the rabies vaccine only after reaching Bangalore, reports The Times of India.

Following the incident, authorities fined the pest control agency responsible for maintaining the airport premises.

Airport faces public criticism over hygiene negligence

The case has triggered public outrage, with critics highlighting that Indore Airport has faced recurring rodent issues.

Rats were allegedly seen wandering near food counters in the past.

Airport officials have since confirmed the incident, adding that the pest control contractor has been penalised and investigations are ongoing.

