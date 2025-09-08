2 newborns die after being bitten by rats at India hospital paediatric ward, nurses suspended

2 newborns die after allegedly getting bitten by rats in India hospital
Two newborn babies — a boy and a girl — have died after being bitten by rats in the paediatric surgery ward of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, a government facility in Madhya Pradesh, India.
According to reports, the infants were attacked on the night of 30 and 31 Aug, with one suffering a bite on the hand and the other on the shoulder.
The baby boy died on Tuesday (2 Sept), while the baby girl died the following day.
Hospital cites congenital conditions, not rat bites
However, hospital authorities maintain that the deaths were not caused directly by the bites, but by severe congenital complications.
Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said both infants had congenital anaemia and were referred from outside facilities.
He noted that while bite marks were present, they were not the cause of death.
Doctors added that the baby boy had underdeveloped organs and low haemoglobin, and alleged that he had been left unattended by his parents during treatment.
The baby girl, meanwhile, suffered from congenital anaemia, deformities in her hands, and underdeveloped lungs and intestines.
She had undergone surgery a week earlier and was placed on ventilator support after her condition failed to improve.
Deputy Superintendent Dr Jitendra Verma stressed that her rat bite was minor and not life-threatening.
Staff suspended, superintendent removed
The incident has sparked outrage over safety and hygiene at the state’s largest government hospital.
Staff admitted that a large rat had been spotted roaming the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for several days, but no formal complaint was filed.
Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of MGM Medical College, acknowledged the lapse in supervision.
“The nursing staff failed to report the rodent sightings, which could have prevented this tragedy,” he said, noting that pest control is carried out every 15 days.
Following the deaths, two night-duty nurses were suspended and the nursing superintendent removed, while show-cause notices were issued to two nursing in-charges and the head of the paediatric department.
Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed that a fine of 100,000 rupees (S$1,500) had been imposed on the pest control agency, along with a termination notice.
He described the incident as “serious” and pledged strict action, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a high-level probe.
Featured image adapted from India Today.