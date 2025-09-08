2 newborns die after being bitten by rats at India hospital paediatric ward, nurses suspended

2 newborns die after allegedly getting bitten by rats in India hospital

Two newborn babies — a boy and a girl — have died after being bitten by rats in the paediatric surgery ward of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, a government facility in Madhya Pradesh, India.

According to reports, the infants were attacked on the night of 30 and 31 Aug, with one suffering a bite on the hand and the other on the shoulder.

The baby boy died on Tuesday (2 Sept), while the baby girl died the following day.

Hospital cites congenital conditions, not rat bites

However, hospital authorities maintain that the deaths were not caused directly by the bites, but by severe congenital complications.

Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said both infants had congenital anaemia and were referred from outside facilities.

He noted that while bite marks were present, they were not the cause of death.

Doctors added that the baby boy had underdeveloped organs and low haemoglobin, and alleged that he had been left unattended by his parents during treatment.

The baby girl, meanwhile, suffered from congenital anaemia, deformities in her hands, and underdeveloped lungs and intestines.

She had undergone surgery a week earlier and was placed on ventilator support after her condition failed to improve.

Deputy Superintendent Dr Jitendra Verma stressed that her rat bite was minor and not life-threatening.

Staff suspended, superintendent removed

The incident has sparked outrage over safety and hygiene at the state’s largest government hospital.

Staff admitted that a large rat had been spotted roaming the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for several days, but no formal complaint was filed.