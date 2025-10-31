Man in Taiwan ordered to pay S$71K in bride price he agreed to 9 years ago

Man ordered to pay S$71K bride price to father-in-law after defaulting for nine years

A Taiwan court has ordered a man to pay his father-in-law the full NT$1.68 million (S$71,000) bride price he promised nine years ago.

The man failed to honour the agreement he made before his wedding, according to Taiwan’s ETtoday.

Man stopped making payments after marriage, father-in-law files lawsuit

According to the Taiwan court, the man, surnamed Hsiao (name transliterated), married his wife in 2015. As part of the marriage preparations, he agreed in writing to pay his father-in-law, Mr Hua (name transliterated), S$71,000 as a bride price.

The contract stated that NT$180,000 (S$7,600) would be paid upfront, with the remaining amount repaid in monthly instalments of NT$2,000 (S$85) until fully settled.

However, Mr Hsiao stopped making payments shortly after the marriage.

His father-in-law filed a lawsuit seeking enforcement of the agreement, repayment of outstanding sums, and interest on overdue amounts.

Man claims father-in-law pressured him to sign agreement

In court, Mr Hsiao argued that his father-in-law’s unreasonable demands before the wedding pressured him to sign the agreement. He also claimed that the contract was invalid as it violated public morals.

He further alleged that the agreement required the wedding cash gifts to go to the groom’s family. The man claimed his father-in-law had taken them without permission, which he said nullified the deal.

Court rules in favour of father-in-law, saying bride price is customary in Taiwan

The court, however, dismissed these arguments, stating that bride price payments are customary in Taiwan and not considered immoral.

Although the total amount of S$71,000 was considered relatively high, the judge pointed out that the instalment plan took into account the man’s financial ability.

It further noted that the contract was formally signed in writing by both parties. The contract also differentiated between the bride price and wedding cash gifts, with no conditions linking the two.

Man ordered to continue monthly payments of S$85 from 2025 until 2078

Taking the evidence into account, the court ruled that Mr Hsiao must immediately pay NT$196,000 (S$8,300) in overdue amounts and continue monthly payments of S$85 from July 2025 until October 2078 — a span of over 50 years.

The decision is still open to appeal.

Featured image adapted from Helgy on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.