38-year-old mistress in M’sia ordered to pay S$60K to 74-year-old lover’s wife for wrecking 50-year marriage

Mistress in Malaysia ordered to pay S$60K to 74-year-old lover’s wife

A 38-year-old mistress was ordered by the High Court in Malaysia to pay her 74-year-old lover’s wife RM 200,000 (S$60,693) for wrecking the 50-year marriage.

The court also ordered the husband to pay his wife spousal maintenance in a lump sum of RM 205,000 (S$62,210) for committing adultery.

Both the mistress and the husband were additionally ordered to pay an extra RM100,000 (S$30,1000) in costs to the 72-year-old wife.

The wife claimed that her husband had confessed to his relationship with his mistress in 2022, Free Malaysia Today reported.

A month later, she filed a petition for judicial separation and spousal maintenance, requesting half the value of all properties accumulated during their marriage.

She also sought to hold the mistress accountable for her role in wrecking their marriage.

The couple were married in 1977.

Husband & mistress attempted to conceive through IVF

The presiding judge, Justice Evrol Mariette Peters, said that while the evidence was circumstantial, it gave a compelling narrative of an adulterous relationship between the husband and the mistress.

There was evidence of shared residences, overnight stays at the mistress’s residence, shared accommodation in Singapore, and admissions of adultery made by the husband to his wife.

Moreover, the husband and mistress had reportedly also attempted to conceive through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The husband denied cheating, saying he was unable to have sexual intercourse due to erectile dysfunction (ED), but Judge Peters rejected his claim, stressing that the husband failed to provide any evidence such as medical reports to validate his claim of ED.

The husband then argued that his decision to pursue IVF was driven by his ED and his inability to conceive a child with his mistress naturally, but the judge said these did not correlate.

“The mere fact that a man is unable to father a child does not necessarily imply that he is incapable of sexual intercourse,” she said.

Mistress actively urged husband to leave wife

Judge Peters ordered the mistress to pay damages and costs, citing she was fully aware of the husband’s family commitments and responsibilities.

“By continuing the adulterous relationship, the mistress exposed her complete indifference to the wife’s emotional well-being,” she said.

Emails between the mistress and the husband also revealed that the 38-year-old woman actively urged the husband to divorce his wife.

“The mistress’s efforts to conceive a child with the husband, through IVF, demonstrated her intention to establish a permanent and unbreakable connection with him,” the judge claimed.

Judge gave wife half the value of all matrimonial assets

Judge Peters awarded the wife half the value of the couple’s matrimonial assets.

The judge cited the wife’s unwavering dedication to her family, saying, “Raising six children and supporting three grandchildren over the years required immense time, energy, and commitment.”

The wife sacrificed her profession despite earning a diploma in business, forgoing a salary and any dividends from their family business, to support her husband, allowing him to open several businesses.

Evidence also proved that the wife served as her husband’s caregiver whenever he was unwell, the judge added.

Also read: Doctor in Vietnam allegedly kills pregnant mistress & dismembers her body to conceal affair

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Motortion on Canva.