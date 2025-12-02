Man in India loses memory at 16 after car crash, regains it 45 years later following another accident

Man reunites with family after 45 years when head injury miraculously restores his lost memory

A man from Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, India, who vanished as a teenager after losing his memory in a road accident, has reunited with his family 45 years later — all thanks to a second head injury that unexpectedly brought his childhood memories back.

Memory loss after first accident leads to a new life

The man, originally known as Rikhi Ram, went missing in 1980 at the age of 16 after suffering a severe head injury during a trip from Yamunanagar to Ambala, where he worked at a hotel.

According to the Times of India (TOI), the accident wiped out his memory entirely, leaving him unable to recall even his name.

With no phones or reliable communication in those days, his family’s search went nowhere. His parents died, never knowing what happened to him.

Unable to recall his true identity, Rikhi’s friends gave him the name Ravi Chaudhary.

He left his village, worked odd jobs in Mumbai, and eventually settled in Nanded, Maharashtra, where he joined a local college and married in 1994.

The couple raised three children, unaware of the life he had once lived in Himachal.

Memories return after second accident

However, fate intervened months ago when another head injury triggered vivid flashes of memories from his childhood.

He began dreaming of places from his village, which he eventually recognised as parts of his forgotten past.

Confused but hopeful, Rikhi sought the help of a college student to research the places he saw in his dreams.

They managed to find a phone number for a local café, leading to a call with Rudra Prakash, who helped track down MK Chaubey, a relative who recognised the details Rikhi remembered.

Family reunites after decades apart

The puzzle pieces finally fell into place: Ravi Chaudhary was actually Rikhi Ram, the teenager who had vanished 45 years earlier.

On 15 Nov, Rikhi, accompanied by his wife and children, returned to his village, where he was greeted with a warm welcome.

Villagers showered him with flowers, and his siblings broke down in tears as they embraced him.

A mental health expert said cases of memory restoration triggered by a second injury are extremely rare.

“Nothing is impossible, but such recoveries are hardly documented,” the expert told local media.

