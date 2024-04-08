Man climbs out of 5th-floor flat in Punggol to rescue kitten stuck on windowsill

Man climbs out of Punggol HDB flat window to rescue stranded kitten

A kitten recently got itself stuck on a windowsill at an HDB flat in Punggol after falling from one of the units.

The occupants of the unit were reportedly overseas at the time of the incident, so there was no one at home to retrieve it.

Upon realising the kitten’s predicament, a man decided to climb out of a window of a flat on the fifth floor to rescue it with the help of a few other residents.

Despite the danger, the courageous man managed to bring the young feline to safety, garnering praise from neighbours.

Feline stranded on windowsill outside 6th-floor unit, occupants were not home

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on Saturday (6 April) at Block 654A Punggol Drive.

47-year-old Madam Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives in the opposite block, told the paper that she first found out about what was going on via a residents’ group chat.

Neighbours had heard meowing noises coming from the block in question in the early morning, but they were unable to see where the sound was coming from.

Subsequently, one of the residents spotted the kitten, who had been trapped on a windowsill outside a sixth-floor flat overnight.

Residents then contacted the relevant authorities, who got in touch with the homeowner.

As it turns out, they were overseas at the time of the incident and were unable to save the feline.

Man climbs out of a window on 5th floor to rescue kitten

Throughout the afternoon, residents were trying to figure out ways to retrieve the kitten from its precarious position.

In a video Madam Lin sent to Shin Min Daily News, someone attached a rope to a plastic basket and lowered it to where the kitten was but was unsuccessful.

Eventually, a man decided to take things into his own hands — literally.

He climbed out from a window of a fifth-floor unit and hoisted himself onto the railings outside.

With one hand gripping the windowsill, he swiftly ascended to the sixth floor and rescued the kitten in under a minute.

Upon the video’s emergence in the group chat, numerous residents lauded the man and expressed their gratitude for his brave act, Madam Lin added.

“The kitten is safe now, but looking back, what the man did was quite dangerous,” she mused. “However, I don’t think that crossed his mind as everyone was just concerned for the kitten’s safety.”

Stranded feline belongs to 7th-floor resident, fell out through gap in window

It turns out that the kitten belongs to 51-year-old Salina (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives on the seventh floor.

She said that she was shocked as she only found out about the incident after seeing the video.

Ms Salina shared that the kitten belongs to a litter of five and was born last month to the cat that she takes care of at home.

She typically keeps the kittens in a cage near the kitchen balcony, she said, adding that she did not know how one of them could have escaped and fallen to the sixth floor.

“It was already missing when I got home on Friday (5 April) night, and I couldn’t find it when I went down to check,” she recalled.

“I only realised the next day that it was downstairs and figured that it might have fallen out through a gap in the window.”

As she was rushing to work on Saturday morning, Ms Salina instructed her daughter to go to the sixth-floor unit to ask the neighbours for help, but they were not around.

By the time Ms Salina returned home, the kitten was no longer there.

“I thought it died! I couldn’t find it when I went downstairs. Turns out the neighbours had saved it, and I am very grateful to them.”

Also Read: Men Rescue Cat From Drowning In Bedok Reservoir Canal, Operation Took 20 Minutes In Rain

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.