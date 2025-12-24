Man in China rescues elderly stranger from river, reveals he was also saved there 35 years ago

Man rescues elderly stranger from the same river where he was saved as a child

A 40-year-old retired soldier in Zhejiang, China has been widely praised after leaping into an icy river to rescue an elderly man in distress.

Huang Daoxian later revealed that he had been rescued from the very same river 35 years ago, and saw his actions as a way of passing on the kindness once shown to him.

Jumps into freezing river without hesitation

At the time of the incident, Mr Huang was at his parents’ home when he heard unusual splashing sounds coming from a nearby river.

When he looked out, he saw a man in his 60s struggling in the middle of the water, flailing his arms as his body slowly began to sink.

Realising the urgency of the situation, Mr Huang jumped into the freezing river without hesitation and swam towards the man.

Once he reached him, he lifted the man’s chin above the surface and reassured him not to panic, while doing his best to keep both of them afloat.

Despite being an experienced swimmer who regularly covers long distances, Mr Huang soon found the rescue far more demanding than expected.

The icy water, combined with the elderly man’s waterlogged clothes, dragged them both down and rapidly drained his strength.

Even after sustaining cuts to his feet, Mr Huang continued pushing towards the riverbank, determined not to let go.

Eventually, with the help of bystanders who rushed to assist, the elderly man was pulled to safety and sent to hospital for treatment.

After ensuring he was out of danger, Mr Huang quietly returned home.

Rescued from the same river at age five

As it turns out, the rescue took place in the same river where Mr Huang himself had nearly lost his life as a child.

When he was five years old, he reportedly slipped on moss-covered steps after rainfall and fell into the water.

Carried by the current, he drifted to the middle of the river, where the depth exceeded three metres, before being rescued by an elderly passer-by.

Reflecting on the incident years later, Mr Huang said the experience left a lasting impression on him, shaping his belief that kindness should be repaid and carried forward.

More than three decades on, he put that belief into action in the very same river.

Man’s daughter personally thanks him

Days after the incident, the rescued man’s daughter, Ms Hu, travelled back from out of town to personally thank Mr Huang at his home.

Mr Huang had previously served 12 years in the military before retiring and now works in Hongqiao Town, where he is responsible for maintaining sewage pipelines.

Outside of work, he is also known as a capable cook and a devoted father to his nine-year-old son and five-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, after parents of his younger daughter’s kindergarten classmates learnt of the incident, many reached out with messages expressing their admiration and respect.

In recognition of his actions, local authorities have since officially acknowledged Mr Huang’s bravery and presented him with a certificate commending his courage.

Also read: Tourists in China join forces to rescue boy trapped in rock crevice as heavy rain approaches



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CCTV-13 via CQNEWS.