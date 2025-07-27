‘Many happy hours at school’: Man in China thrilled to be reunited with desk he used in middle school in new flat

Man in China happy after he reunited with his middle school desk in new flat

A man in China received an unexpected housewarming gift when he was reunited with the very same desk he used while he was in middle school. He made the discovery while cleaning out his new flat, which he moved into so that his son could attend a nearby school.

According to the South China Morning Post, it has been over 30 years since he last used it.

Reunited with desk he used in middle school

When he rented a flat near his son’s new high school in early July, Mr Shen did not expect to be reunited with an object from his childhood.

While cleaning the new home with his wife, they found a small wooden desk with some familiar markings.

On one of its sides, the desk was marked with the characters “Qing” and “Zhong” along with the serial number “246”.

Mr Shen recognised the marks, as it had been the very same ones at his seat back when he attended Qingjiang Middle School in 1992. The characters were an abbreviation for this middle school’s name.

“I remember the number 246 very clearly because the desk used by a good friend of mine was marked with the number 135,” he said.

The sight of the desk he spent many hours sitting behind brought back a lot of memories.

“At that moment, many happy hours during my middle school life instantly appeared in my mind,” he continued.

Landlord purchased desk after school underwent renovation

The landlord said he had purchased the desk when Qingjiang Middle School was undergoing renovation. He decided to purchase the desks because most of his tenants have children who need to study.

Meanwhile, Mr Shen reflected on the state of his own school.

“My alma mater used to be a top institution. It is a pity that it has declined and is not as glorious as before,” he said. But he did wish they could reclaim some of their former glory.

He hopes the landlord will give him the desk as a souvenir once his lease ends.

Mr Shen shared his reunion online, which quickly went viral. According to the South China Morning Post, it garnered over 15 million views on a major platform.

