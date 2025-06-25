Thai student rides horse to school daily instead of motorcycle, says it saves on petrol

Teenage student passionate about horses rides own horse to school to save on petrol

When most students commute to school by bus or motorcycle, one teenager in Thailand is taking a more unconventional route — by galloping to school on his horse.

A high school student in Ang Thong Province has gained attention online after it was revealed that he rides a horse to school every day, turning his daily commute into a spectacle for locals and netizens alike.

Teen rides stallion to school every morning

The student, Ten (name transliterated from Thai), is a Grade 10 pupil at Wisetchaichan Tantiwitthayapoom School in Wiset Chaichan District.

Instead of hopping on a motorcycle, Ten mounts his trusted steed, Sunny, a three-year-old stallion, and trots to class.

He told Thai media outlet Naewna that his passion for horses began in Grade 1, when he begged his grandmother for one.

After years of riding and training, he now owns two horses and has been commuting by horseback for about a month.

Says it’s cheaper than petrol vehicles

Ten admitted that he was initially shy about showing up to school on a horse. But his love for riding gave him confidence.

He explained that riding the horse to school helps save fuel, as he does not have to depend on a motorcycle.

Outside school, Ten also teaches others about horses in his spare time, participates in parades and ceremonial events, and has even turned his passion into a part-time job.

School sees horse-riding as ‘soft power’

In school, Ten’s unusual commute isn’t just tolerated, it’s encouraged.

School principal Dr Nuchanart Yimchan revealed that Ten had formally sought permission to bring Sunny to school.

She now allows the horse to be tied up near her residence on campus, where Ten checks in on it throughout the day.

Dr Nuchanart also described Ten’s horse riding as a form of “soft power”, showing how personal passions and traditions can enrich the school community.

Featured image adapted from Naewna.