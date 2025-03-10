Man in Thailand wears ring on genital to ‘make it bigger’, gets stuck for 2 days & needs rescue

Man gets ring stuck around his genital after wearing it to ‘make it bigger’

A 47-year-old man in Pattaya, Thailand, endured excruciating pain after a stainless steel ring got stuck around the base of his genital for two days.

He had worn it in an attempt to enhance his size but was unable to remove it as swelling and infection set in.

Rescue team spends 45 minutes cutting off ring

According to Thai news outlet The Pattaya News, the problem came to light on Wednesday (5 March) when local rescue personnel were called in after the man’s condition worsened.

They found a double-layered stainless steel ring, about 3cm in diameter, tightly constricting the base of his genital.

The intense pressure caused severe swelling, abrasions, and signs of infection.

Using specialised cutting tools, the team carefully worked for over 45 minutes to remove the ring while the man writhed in agony.

Due to the intense pain, rescuers and medical staff had to physically restrain him to safely complete the procedure.

Man admits he wore ring for enhancement purposes

When questioned, the man confessed that he had put the ring on two days earlier in hopes of increasing his size and improving his performance in bed.

However, once in place, he was unable to remove it, leading to increasing pressure, inflammation, and a medical emergency.

Featured image adapted from The Pattaya News.