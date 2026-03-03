46-year-old man arrested after fleeing from roadblock in Sembawang, injures TP officer during struggle

TP officer sustains multiple injuries after subduing driver who fled from roadblock in Sembawang

A Traffic Police (TP) officer sustained minor injuries while arresting a man who allegedly failed to stop at a roadblock in Sembawang and attempted to flee on Sunday (1 March).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that the incident occurred at about 11.10pm along Canberra Walk towards Canberra Link.

Driver speeds off from roadblock

According to the police, officers had signalled for a car to stop for checks at a roadblock.

However, the 46-year-old male driver “did not comply and instead sped off”, prompting officers to give chase.

During the pursuit, the car skidded along Canberra Crescent towards Canberra View.

Suspect flees on foot, struggles during arrest

The driver subsequently abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, but was later detained by officers.

“During the arrest, the driver put up a struggle, but he was eventually subdued by officers,” the police said.

A TP officer sustained minor injuries in the process.

The suspect also suffered minor injuries but refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Man arrested for multiple offences

The 46-year-old was arrested for reckless driving, driving while disqualified, suspected drink-driving, cheating, and suspected drug-related offences.

According to the SPF, his suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

A photo shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the barefoot suspect, clad in a white shirt and shorts, surrounded by officers next to what appeared to be a Mazda vehicle.

The original caption in the post described the vehicle as a “Tribecar Mazda”.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to Tribecar for more information.

Also read: Woman in S’pore charged S$10.6K after accident in Tribecar rental, questions lack of transparency

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.