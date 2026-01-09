Woman in S’pore charged S$10.6K after accident in Tribecar rental, questions lack of transparency

Woman racks up S$10,650 bill following accident in Tribecar vehicle

A woman in Singapore was shocked after being hit with a S$10,650 bill following an accident in a rented Tribecar vehicle.

Although she acknowledged her fault in the accident, she raised concerns about the lack of transparency in Tribecar’s repair costs and the pressure she felt to settle the payment immediately.

“At the point of payment, I felt pressured and intimidated,” said 26-year-old marketing manager Joey Chok to MS News.

“I was also concerned about the transparency of the repair charges and whether the total amount paid was justifiable.”

She also highlighted the need for better emergency support from the app.

Woman struggles with Tribecar emergency support after accident

The accident occurred while Joey was renting the Tribecar vehicle between 1am to 2am on 30 Dec 2025.

At about 1.30am, she was turning into a highway merging lane when a car abruptly rammed into her side.

Acknowledging her fault, Joey explained she had turned too wide and ended up in the wrong lane.

Though now faced with an unfamiliar and jarring situation, the driver still tried to “follow the steps in the Tribecar app” after ensuring everyone’s wellbeing.

“I was shocked and overwhelmed because it was my first accident,” said Joey to MS News.

“At that moment, I found the app confusing and had to search for the ‘Need Help’ button while the emergency was happening.”

She added that this only added to her stress and uncertainty at the time.

Joey further raised concerns over the app’s emergency support response, noting that it could have been clearer and more accessible for users.

“Being asked to email accident photos during the emergency did not feel like an effective or practical approach,” she said.

“In that moment, it would have been easier and safer to upload photos directly on the app.”

The aftermath of the accident

Even so, Joey followed the instructions from the customer support staff over the emergency hotline, providing the necessary photos and information.

Subsequently, she was told to extend her vehicle booking to 8pm.

This resulted in a rental fee of S$137.99 for the 18-hour rental period.

Additionally, she had to fork out the cost of getting a tow truck to transport the vehicle to an authorised workshop.

On top of these costs, Joey was then presented with a large bill from RentNow Leasing Pte Ltd totalling S$10,650.

In an invoice seen by MS News, the breakdown was as such:

S$5,450 for third-party excess

S$4,600 for repairs

S$600 for loss of use

Joey further stated her confusion that the payment and invoicing was tied to RentNow Leasing, as she had rented the vehicle through Tribecar.

“As a consumer, it was unclear to me who was responsible for explaining the charges and ensuring transparency,” she said.

Woman loses sleep over amount to be paid

In her communication with a representative from Rentnow Leasing, Joey was allegedly warned that further action could be taken if she did not pay promptly.

Given the urgency, she felt she had not choice but to settle the S$10,650 on the spot.

“I felt stressed and anxious because it was a significant amount to pay within a short time,” said Joey, who was then still in the dark about the breakdown of costs.

“I also had difficulty sleeping because I felt there was limited room for clarification, negotiation, or installment options.”

Only receives itemised breakdown after payment

According to Joey, she had opted for TribeShield, an excess-reduction add-on, which she understood would offer coverage if specific thresholds were met.

However, she questioned the purpose of the add-on following her recent experience.

“What is the practical value of the add-on if the excess remains high and repair charges are not clearly itemised upfront?” asked Joey.

“Without transparent breakdowns, it is difficult for consumers to understand what they are paying for and whether the coverage meaningfully helps in real situations.”

The 26-year-old said that she made the payment on 30 Dec 2025, but only received the itemised breakdown on 6 Jan 2026.

When Joey had initially asked for the breakdown, she was simply told that repairs were calculated as a “package”.

In an invoice from the auto company seen by MS News, repairs were done to various parts of the car from the front right headlight to the front wheel speed sensors.

The total amounted to S$4,600 including GST.

Driver accepts consequences, seeks clarity

Joey told MS News that she has accepted the consequences of the accident itself.

However, she still seeks clarity on whether the charges were reasonable.

Specifically, she questioned why the repair costs were presented as a “package” and why she was dealing with Rentnow Leasing instead of Tribecar, despite renting through the latter’s platform.

MS News has reached out to Tribecar for comment.

